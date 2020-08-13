Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 14.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $879.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. Redwood Trust had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred Matera bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,379 shares during the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $10,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 146,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $23,036,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 870,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

