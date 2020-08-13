Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Signet’s shares have lagged the industry in the past six months, thanks to persistent weakness in its international segment due to soft comps. This continued in first-quarter fiscal 2021, wherein sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, breaking the beat trend of nine straight quarters. Although it reported narrower-than-expected loss per share, the top and the bottom lines fell year over year. Decline in sales at both its segments and lower comps marred sales. Margins were also dismal and management did not provide guidance for the fiscal year due to persistent uncertainties. Nevertheless, Signet’s robust digital capabilities have been aiding e-commerce and it has accelerated its transformation to a digital omni-channel retailer. Moreover, it has been reopening stores. Its ‘Path to Brilliance’ Plan also bodes well.”

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SIG. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. CICC Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.07). Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 161,843 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 115,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth about $17,184,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $4,128,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signet Jewelers (SIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.