Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.84% from the stock’s current price.
SPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.53.
Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $92.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3,795.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 412,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after buying an additional 30,092 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.
Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.