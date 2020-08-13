Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.84% from the stock’s current price.

SPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.53.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $92.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3,795.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 412,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after buying an additional 30,092 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.