Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. HSBC cut shares of Sasol to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sasol to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

NYSE SSL opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sasol has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 3.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 45.1% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 57,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 17,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 2.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

