Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. Stag Industrial has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stag Industrial will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,619 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,154,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

