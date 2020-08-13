Telsey Advisory Group Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $152.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective upped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $138.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.68.

TGT opened at $131.72 on Tuesday. Target has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $135.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $889,874.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,882.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,219. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 0.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Target by 0.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in Target by 0.9% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

