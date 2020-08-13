NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 188,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Owens Corning by 5.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 122,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Owens Corning by 34.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

NYSE OC opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

