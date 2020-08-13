NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 33.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,173.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 373.8% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $103.99 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.77 and its 200-day moving average is $83.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $3,613,799.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,137.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $3,455,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,080 shares of company stock worth $51,564,723 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

