National Asset Management Inc. Has $126,000 Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SVM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.49.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SVM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $6.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.80 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silvercorp Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.01.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

