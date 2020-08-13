National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 147.1% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,273,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 67,572 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 229.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 55,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 71.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 55,317 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1853 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.73%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

