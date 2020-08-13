Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Position Decreased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 710.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the first quarter worth $41,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $146.41 on Thursday. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.31 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.28.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.52.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $38,901.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $2,337,978.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,119.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,369 shares of company stock valued at $40,620,614 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

