Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 62,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

NYSE STWD opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.39. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.87 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

