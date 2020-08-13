Comerica Bank Buys 8,363 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Home Bancshares worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 42,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 5.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOMB opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. Home Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

