Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 55.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after buying an additional 73,385 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 65.3% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 26.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMC stock opened at $133.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.53.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

