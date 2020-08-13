Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 10,782 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,782 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 237,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,452,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after acquiring an additional 521,490 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,172,975 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 139,126 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $18.57 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 50,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

