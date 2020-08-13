Comerica Bank Sells 603 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

