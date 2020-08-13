Comerica Bank Purchases 3,051 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Power Integrations worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,158,000 after purchasing an additional 142,670 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 219,251 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 659,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $117.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.73. Power Integrations Inc has a 12-month low of $77.14 and a 12-month high of $127.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 47.19%.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

In other Power Integrations news, Director William George sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 24,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $2,671,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,990. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

