Sigma Planning Corp Takes $228,000 Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 331.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

XSD opened at $123.87 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $68.95 and a 1 year high of $127.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.14.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.