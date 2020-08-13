Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,553 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,139.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 239.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,695.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $45.60 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.41.

