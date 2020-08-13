Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Novavax by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Novavax by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $73,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $997,067.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $149.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.50 and its 200 day moving average is $47.24. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $189.40.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 944.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVAX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.56.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

