Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 137.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

