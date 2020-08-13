Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MXIM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,069 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth about $78,363,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,020,000 after acquiring an additional 959,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 717,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,457,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,956,000 after purchasing an additional 402,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $9,320,707. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MXIM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

MXIM opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $73.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 84.96%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

