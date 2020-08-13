Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 4,341 Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 61,665 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,167,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,861,000 after acquiring an additional 39,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,310,000.

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $59.87.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

