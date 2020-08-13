Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $230,000 Investment in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth $41,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKLA. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

NKLA stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. Nikola Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $93.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nikola Corporation will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,850,000.00. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

