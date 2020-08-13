Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $230,000 Investment in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth $41,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKLA. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

NKLA stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. Nikola Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $93.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nikola Corporation will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,850,000.00. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

