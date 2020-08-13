Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 3,265 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the second quarter valued at $193,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000.

SILJ stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Purchases 117 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Purchases 117 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc
Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc
Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 4,341 Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 4,341 Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $230,000 Investment in Nikola Corporation
Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $230,000 Investment in Nikola Corporation
Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 3,265 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF
Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 3,265 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report