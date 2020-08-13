Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of X. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 94.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,381,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,633 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $12,433,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $21,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 378.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 758,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 600,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 77.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 773,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 337,270 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

NYSE X opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.49. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $14.52.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

