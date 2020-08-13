Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 172,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 30,995 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. ValuEngine cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

TAP opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

