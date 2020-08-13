Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,670,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,343,000 after buying an additional 2,253,855 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after buying an additional 1,640,024 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 916,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,442,000 after buying an additional 640,349 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,863,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 336.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 757,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after buying an additional 584,152 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $28.26 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

