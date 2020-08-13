Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 902.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,002,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 7,485 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $189,595.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,974.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:SMCI opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $33.30.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

