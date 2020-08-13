Sigma Planning Corp Sells 24,200 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 45,096 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $24,300,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5,155.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 182.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

