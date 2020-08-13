UBS Group AG Has $6.95 Million Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Exponent worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.27. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 23.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.67%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $295,237.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 20,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $1,683,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,155 shares of company stock worth $6,776,001 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.