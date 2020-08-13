BidaskClub Upgrades American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Hold

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. American Software has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). American Software had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.41 million. Analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $465,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $143,878.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,823 shares of company stock worth $987,619. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of American Software by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of American Software by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 118.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

