Mackay Shields LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.15. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.42.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.74 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BLKB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

