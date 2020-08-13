Mackay Shields LLC Sells 115,426 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 88.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,426 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Catalent by 133.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 205.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.02. Catalent Inc has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $91.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.29, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.13.

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,213 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

