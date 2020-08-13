Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 1,752 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 43.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,621 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 497.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,103 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 56,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,134 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

