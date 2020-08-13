Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,392 Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VEON were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VEON during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in VEON during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in VEON during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in VEON by 391.2% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 70,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 56,123 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in VEON by 235.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEON. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. VEON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. VEON Ltd has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

