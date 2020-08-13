M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 73.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $96.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.13. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.