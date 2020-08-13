JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 192.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,289 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of JetBlue Airways worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 66.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 10,743,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,408,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,502,000 after acquiring an additional 150,462 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 33.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,945,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,101,000 after acquiring an additional 743,367 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 221.4% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,608,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,775 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 10.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,450,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 139,750 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBLU opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.16). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,965.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,946.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $131,061 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

