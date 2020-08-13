Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Position Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 46.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 612.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 42.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 4.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GMAB shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a current ratio of 19.04.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

