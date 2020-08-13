Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,239 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.83% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 1,005.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 117,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $324,760 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a market cap of $420.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. Research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs & Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

