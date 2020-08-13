Raymond James & Associates Buys 6,543 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEA. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $126,952,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 44.1% during the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,795,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,888,000 after buying an additional 855,268 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 51,535.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 789,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after buying an additional 787,977 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 45.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,461,000 after acquiring an additional 652,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 152.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 459,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 277,162 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $143,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,949.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,696. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DEA stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 246.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.