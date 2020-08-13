M&T Bank Corp Makes New $245,000 Investment in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $126.25 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 17.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $387,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 7,009 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $853,556.02. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,019 shares of company stock worth $2,353,015. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

