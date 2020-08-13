First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in HUYA were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 26.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUYA opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. HUYA Inc – has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.41. HUYA had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HUYA Inc – will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on HUYA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

