Raymond James & Associates Buys 25,448 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,307 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Altair Engineering worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 72.9% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,136,725 shares of the software’s stock worth $109,623,000 after buying an additional 1,744,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,606,506 shares of the software’s stock worth $95,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,532 shares of the software’s stock worth $86,855,000 after purchasing an additional 34,798 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,489,635 shares of the software’s stock valued at $65,975,000 after acquiring an additional 971,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,827 shares of the software’s stock valued at $53,870,000 after acquiring an additional 95,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering Inc has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $44.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -128.93 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.84.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Dagg sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,707 shares of company stock worth $6,512,951 in the last three months. 29.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

