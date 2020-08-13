AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Down 51.8% in February

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the January 31st total of 277,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,326,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AGFAF stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. AgraFlora Organics International has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About AgraFlora Organics International

AgraFlora Organics International Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and the Republic of Colombia. The company was formerly known as PUF Ventures Inc and changed its name to AgraFlora Organics International Inc in November 2018. AgraFlora Organics International Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

