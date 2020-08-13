AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Down 51.8% in February

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the January 31st total of 277,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,326,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AGFAF stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. AgraFlora Organics International has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.
About AgraFlora Organics International
Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for AgraFlora Organics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgraFlora Organics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.