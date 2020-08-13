Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 24.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,896 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

