Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 161.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NYSE:NNN opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.63. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $59.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 13.98 and a quick ratio of 13.98.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NNN shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.