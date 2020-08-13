Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $350,000 Investment in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,411,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 74,009 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,919,000 after acquiring an additional 333,710 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,104,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after acquiring an additional 25,019 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 754,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 230,403 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.93.

Shares of PCRX opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.30. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $68,985.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,861.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 14,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $663,167.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,152,130. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

