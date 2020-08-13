Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 67,910 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 430,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after buying an additional 111,595 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $320,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,005 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,497.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,810 shares of company stock worth $5,467,628 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMTC opened at $64.00 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 120.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SMTC. Cowen boosted their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

