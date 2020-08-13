ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 7,674 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $2,172,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,088,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,114,000 after purchasing an additional 262,811 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

NYSE EIX opened at $53.58 on Thursday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

